The Chicks Host Livestream To Celebrate Release Of ‘Gaslighter’

The Chicks were joined by songwriter Justin Tranter for “Happy Hour With The Chicks” to celebrate their new album Gaslighter.

Tranter shared that he has been working with new artist Edie, who the ladies suggested that maybe could be an opening act once they go on tour.

And speaking of tours, The Chicks’ superfan Heath who shows up “front row and center in a speedo” to almost every concert appeared in the comment section of the chat where he asked what songs they want to play on the Gaslighter Tour.

Martie Maguire, Emily Robinson and Natalie Maines expressed they are looking at alternating the songs each night so they will get the chance to perform all of them. But they did say “Young Man”, which is about Maines’ two sons dealing with the divorce from ex-husband Adrian Pasdar, is particularly powerful.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Maines’ said she was asked multiple times to be on “Celebrity Apprentice”. “You think I’m gonna let Donald Trump tell me I’m fired?” she joked.

Sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim of the band Haim also joined in the conversation to chat about releasing an album.

“Cheers to your record and cheers to bada** women who play their music and are f**king awesome” Alana said in a toast to the girls.