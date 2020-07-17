Dot-Marie Jones And Fellow ‘Glee’ Stars Visit Naya Rivera Memorial At Lake Piru

A group of former “Glee” cast-members gathered together to visit a memorial for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru.

Actors Dot-Marie Jones, Iqbal Theba and Brad Ellis travelled to the lake where Rivera tragically drowned.

Theba, who played Principal Figgins on the show, posted a video of the memorial on his Twitter account.

“Went to see her with my friends @dotmariejones & @BradEllisPiano,” he said.

The actor was joined by Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beiste, and Brad Ellis, who played quiet pianist Brad.

Paying a virtual visit to Global‘s “The Talk” this week, Jones mourned the loss of Rivera, calling her a “gift”.

“It’s heartbreaking… I love her so much because she’s the real deal. She’s no BS. She’s not fake. What you see is what you get,” she said.

“Her heart and the sincerity of that girl, it’s just, people don’t even know,” she added.