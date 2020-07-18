Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: ‘I Cherish Everything That Ever Happened Between Us’

Big Sean is breaking his silence about the death of one-time fiancee Naya Rivera.

Rivera and the rapper began dating in 2013, and got engaged six months later but broke off the engagement in 2014.

On Friday, Big Sean paid tribute to Rivera in a touching Instagram post.

RELATED: Dot-Marie Jones And Fellow ‘Glee’ Stars Visit Naya Rivera Memorial At Lake Piru

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence,” he wrote.

“You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own,” he continued.

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Has A ‘Big Cry’ Talking About Co-Star Naya Rivera’s Death

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person,” he added. “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them.”

“Rest in Peace, Naya,” the post concluded.