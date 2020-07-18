Billie Eilish Reveals She’s A Huge Katharine McPhee Fan

Billie Eilish has revealed that she’s a big fan of Katharine McPhee — and nobody was more surprised than McPhee herself.

During the latest edition of her “dad & me radio” show for Apple Music — in which the 18-year-old phenom talks music with her father, Patrick O’Connell — the pair played McPhee’s “Over It”, with Eilish detailing how she first came to hear it.

“I think I was 12 or 13… and dad was playing this 40-second version,” she said, explaining her dad found the clip on Limewire.

“It was the chorus, that’s all there really was, and the chorus has this beautiful melody, one of those melodies that makes you feel something,” she added. “I’m such a melody whore. I just… God, melodies really get me, and this one really got me, and got dad too,” she continued.

“We found the song, and it’s been one of my top songs for years. I just think about my dad the whole time because we found it together. It’s a great message going on, it’s gotten me through some stuff when I was a little sad 13 year old upset about all the wrong things,” added Eilish. “She speaks only facts in this song.”

McPhee caught wind of Eilish’s admiration and took to Twitter to admit she was freaking out.

“who knew @billieeilish was as big of a stan of me as I am of her WHAT THE HELL,” she wrote, adding the mind-blown emoji.

She added, “this is such a sweet story! I am honored!! thank you @billieeilish.”

The entire “dad & me radio” episode can be heard below: