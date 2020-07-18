New ‘Gremlins’ Animated Series To Feature Cameos From Cast Of Original Movies

More than 35 years after first hitting theatres, “Gremlins” will be making a comeback.

This time out, the alternately adorable-or-nasty little creatures will be featured in an animated series for streamer HBO Max, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”, set to arrive next year.

According to series showrunner Tze Chun, some of the stars of the original 1984 feature will be appearing in the new series.

“There is definitely going to be some exciting cameos from people,” he said in an interview with Geek Vibes Nation.

“What has been really exciting is that [‘Gremlins’ director’] Joe Dante is a consulting producer on the project. He looks at scripts, he looks at the artwork,” Chun divulged.

“It’s been really amazing,” he added. “And I know that a lot of people on the crew and the writers are huge huge Gremlin fans. So it has been really great.”

Tze describes “Secrets of the Mogwai” as “very serialized.” Set in the 1920s, the prequel follows young Mr. Wing (played by Keye Luke in the movies) at age 10 as he takes care of Gizmo and learns the complicated ins and outs of caring for a Mogwai.

“We definitely have a lot of Easter eggs and Gremlins mythology that hopefully will satisfy long term fans while also bringing in new fans,” he added.