Robert Downey Jr. Promises 6-Year-Old Hero A Surprise Even Better Than Captain America’s Shield

A six-year-old named Bridger is getting some big-time love from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the brave boy placed himself between an attacking dog and his younger sister in order to keep her from harm, requiring 90 stitches after his act of heroism.

The boy’s aunt reached out the various actors from Marvel movies, and received some overwhelming response, with Tom Holland (a.k.a. Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and actress Octavia Spencer among those who sent him messages.

Chris Evans, who played Captain America, also sent a special video message to Bridger, along with a special gift: an authentic Captain America shield.

Not to be outdone, Robert Downey Jr. has also been in touch, promising a surprise on Bridger’s next birthday that he insists will surpass Cap’s shield.

“Bridger, you’re a rock star,” says Downey in a video he sent the boy.

“My name’s Robert Downey Jr., I play Tony, that makes me an old friend of Cap’s,” he continues.

“I heard he sent a shield your way,” Downey says. “I’m going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you. Late.”

He adds: “By the way — that’s a promise; a promise beats a shield.”