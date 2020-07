A news anchor on Ukrainian television didn’t skip a beat when her front tooth abruptly fell out of her mouth in the middle of a live broadcast, discreetly catching it in her hand while continuing her report.

As NBC New York reports, anchor Marichka Padalko shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, which aired on the Ukraine’s TSN news channel.

“This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter,” she wrote. “Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable.”

In her post, she also said that a co-worker “wrote to me, saying, ‘You reacted as if you were losing your teeth every day.’”

According to Padalko, her daughter accidentally knocked the tooth out about 10 years earlier, and admitted she didn’t think anyone would notice that it had fallen out.

“Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed,” she wrote on Instagram.

In fact, she added that the clip “was deliberately not posted on the TSN YouTube channel,” but wound up going viral on social media.

“But we underestimated the attention of our viewers,” she admitted.