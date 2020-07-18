Mickey Rourke Blasts ‘Big F**king Crybaby’ Robert De Niro As 3-Decade Feud Rages On

Mickey Rourke is unhappy with one-time co-star Robert De Niro, and let that be known in no uncertain terms in a scathing Instagram post.

“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f**king crybaby,” wrote Rourke in the caption accompanying a photo of the actor from his role in “Casino”.

“A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit,'” he continued.

“Listen Mr. Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper,” Rourke added.

“Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severally [sic] 100%. Mickey Rourke as God is my witness,” he concluded.

The newspaper report Rourke, 67, is referring to is likely a report in Page Six last year in which Rourke told Italian TV show “Live – Non è la D’Urso” that he was “broke” desperate for work when De Niro prevented him from getting a part he was up for in “The Irishman,” alleging that De Niro, 76, “refused to work” with him because of an old feud dating back to when the actors co-starred in the 1987 film “Angel Heart”.

“Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro,” Rourke said in the interview. “The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

A statement from De Niro’s rep Stan Rosenfield, however, denied that De Niro had anything to do with Rourke being blocked from the role — and that he was never in consideration for a part in “The Irishman” in the first place.

“According to ‘The Irishman’ producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and casting director Ellen Lewis, Mickey Rourke was never asked to be in ‘The Irishman’ nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie,’ ” Rosenfield said, adding that De Niro is “aware of these comments.”

In that TV interview, Rourke explained, from his perspective, the origins of the feud. According to Rourke, he had long looked up to De Niro and was excited to work with him on “Angel Heart”, but claimed De Niro snubbed him on the set.

Rourke said that he introduced himself, and shortly later De Niro “comes over he said, ‘I think it’s better if we don’t talk because of characters in the movie. It’s better if we don’t say hello, talk or anything.’”

Rourke admitted that De Niro “hurt my feelings a little bit ’cause I looked up to him.”

Added Rourke: “Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him… every time I look him in the face, I look right through his a**hole.”