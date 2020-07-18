Riley Keough Remembers Late Brother Benjamin In Heartbreaking Post

Riley Keough is heartbroken over her brother, Benjamin Keough’s, death. The 31-year-old actress mourned her younger sibling in an emotional post shared on her Instagram on Saturday. Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s son died July 12.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” Riley wrote next to a slideshow of photos of the two together. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

The Paterno actress continued by adding that she hopes her brother gives her “strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god.”

She concluded by writing that she can’t believe he’s gone, “Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin died at the age of 27. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told ET that his cause of death had been ruled a suicide by intraoral shotgun wound.

“Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” Presley’s rep told ET. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Unlike Riley, Benjamin had stayed out of the public eye for the most part. However, last June, he made headlines as fans marveled at how much he resembled his grandfather, Elvis Presley, in a family photo his mother shared.

