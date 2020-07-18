Diane Keaton’s Taco-Making Demonstration Is Delightfully Daffy

Prepare to be dazzled by the pure delight that is Diane Keaton sharing her no-fuss recipe for tacos.

While “taco Tuesday has become a thing, the “Annie Hall” star prefers “taco Fridays,” and she took to Instagram to offer her own unique taco-making technique.

In just three-and-a-half minutes, Keaton explains why she likes to crisp up the taco shells, expresses her dislike of cauliflower and her love of broccoli (“my best friend”), and her affinity for a particular brand of shredded cheese.

A squeeze of lemon at the end, Keaton insists, is a must.

“This is me,” she says as she prepares to bite into her taco creation, “enjoying the best part of my day.”