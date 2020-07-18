Prince William Learns About Homelessness During Visit To Drop-In Centre

Prince William got a first-hand experience of rough sleepers to better understand homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge visited a drop in centre in Peterborough to see how a “partnership of voluntary, faith, community and public service organizations” are helping during this time.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Send Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall A Special Birthday Message

During the outbreak, Prince William has been speaking with The Passage and Centrepoint to hear about how they are doing and to pass on thanks for their services.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

One of the initiatives is Safer in the Streets, which helps those without a home move into longer-term housing. In March, Peterborough city council moved over 130 rough sleepers to hotel rooms.

RELATED: Prince William Wants To End The Illegal Wildlife Trade For Good Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William also took time with the Light Project Peterborough, which has made sure to find ways to stay open during lockdown so they could continue to provide housing, health and addiction support.