Princess Beatrice Stuns In 2 New Photos Of Her Secret Wedding To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a secret ceremony on July 17 and are now sharing a glimpse of the small family affair.

After the postponement of their wedding in May due to the pandemic, the couple decided to wed at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

In a vintage Norman Hartnell dress loaned by Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice glowed. The Queen first wore the dress in 1961 during the State Opening of Parliament.

Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin helped remodel the dress that is made of Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and organza sleeves. It is finished by being encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice.

Completing her look was the Queen Mary fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day to Prince Philip. And a wedding band made by Shaun Leane.

The bride’s bouquet was made of “trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astible.” Of course, myrtle was also included as is in all royal wedding bouquets.

Also keeping in tradition, Beatrice’s bouquet has been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony, officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Domestic Chaplain, only included the couple’s parents, sibling and the Queen and Prince Philip. Keeping with coronavirus safety protocols, no hymns were sung.

Instead, music was played and Beatrice’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and Edoardo’s mom, Nikki Williams-Ellis, did two reading including Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare and “I carry you in my heart” by E.E. Cummings.