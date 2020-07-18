‘The Orchid Thief’ Author Susan Orlean Embarks On Epic Drunken Tweet Spree And Everyone Can Relate

It all started on Friday night when Susan Orlean, author of such acclaimed novels as The Orchid Thief and The Library Book, issued a one-word tweet.

Drunk — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

This was followed by a visit to a neighbour’s home to see a newborn colt, with Orlean hoping her neighbours “did not notice at all that I was stumbling drunk,” later reminding her Twitter followers that “as I mentioned earlier I am inebriated.”

I’m sure my neighbors did not notice AT ALL that I was stumbling drunk leaving f the casual neighborhood get together fuck yeah — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Seriously we went to my neighbors to see their newborn colt who was born like five mi utes ago and we had some wine — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She then revealed she was going to bed, although the tweeting (and, apparently, the drinking) continued — here’s a sample of the tweets that followed:

You guys. Do you tho k my neighbors think 🤔 I’m a. never mind I’m going f to bed — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Maybe I am drinking too much during THE FUCKING PANDEMIC — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I would like some candy — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

BTW where exactly Is my fucking cat whe I need him — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Proud fo day my husband is super embarrassed by me — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I mean SERIOUSLY — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I am@being shunned by my family because I am drunk. Yes ok I am fine with that FUCK YOU YOU FUCKING FUCKERS — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

No one on my house is talking to me right now ok!! YeH whatever I hzte you too — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I am goi f to sleep. My husband has asked me five hundred rimes@if I am alright. That means it’s go to sleep o’clock — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

I have SO NOT BEEN HACKED — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020