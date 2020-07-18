‘The Orchid Thief’ Author Susan Orlean Embarks On Epic Drunken Tweet Spree And Everyone Can Relate

By Brent Furdyk.

K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images
K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

It all started on Friday night when Susan Orlean, author of such acclaimed novels as The Orchid Thief and The Library Book, issued a one-word tweet.

RELATED: ‘A Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Eyes Summer 2021 Completion For ‘The Winds Of Winter’

This was followed by a visit to a neighbour’s home to see a newborn colt, with Orlean hoping her neighbours “did not notice at all that I was stumbling drunk,” later reminding her Twitter followers that “as I mentioned earlier I am inebriated.”

She then revealed she was going to bed, although the tweeting (and, apparently, the drinking) continued — here’s a sample of the tweets that followed:

Click to View Gallery

15 Books Becoming Movies In 2020

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP