Gisele Bündchen To Plant 40,000 Trees In The Amazon In Celebration Of Her 40th Birthday

Gisele Bündchen is getting ready to turn 40 and she is doing it style.

The supermodel revealed on Saturday that for her birthday on July 20, she is planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon.

“I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I’ve already talked to my family and my friends—and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet,” she added.

Bündchen concluded, “In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest.”

As of publication, nearly 6,500 additional trees have been donated.