Drew Scott Performs Original Song He Co-Wrote For His Wedding To Linda Phan

By Brent Furdyk.

Drew Scott/Instagram
Drew Scott/Instagram

Drew Scott has been showing off his musical side to fans recently, taking to social media to share performances of tunes ranging from Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” (a virtual duet with his dad) to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”.

For his latest, the “Property Brothers” star is offering up something more personal: “You Chose Me”, a song he co-wrote about wife Linda Phan, which he recorded and presented to her on their wedding.

The romantic song — which Scott co-wrote with Nashville songwriters Chad Carlson and Victoria Shaw — will ring a bell for “Property Brothers” fans who watched the special “Linda and Drew Say I Do”, with “You Chose Me” featured in the special chronicling the couple’s nuptials.

Meanwhile, check out more Scott performances shared via Instagram:

