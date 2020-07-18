Drew Scott Performs Original Song He Co-Wrote For His Wedding To Linda Phan

Drew Scott has been showing off his musical side to fans recently, taking to social media to share performances of tunes ranging from Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” (a virtual duet with his dad) to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”.
For his latest, the “Property Brothers” star is offering up something more personal: “You Chose Me”, a song he co-wrote about wife Linda Phan, which he recorded and presented to her on their wedding.
The romantic song — which Scott co-wrote with Nashville songwriters Chad Carlson and Victoria Shaw — will ring a bell for “Property Brothers” fans who watched the special “Linda and Drew Say I Do”, with “You Chose Me” featured in the special chronicling the couple’s nuptials.
Meanwhile, check out more Scott performances shared via Instagram:
Dad gave me my first guitar when I was around 10. He taught me to play, he taught all three of us boys karate, and most importantly, he taught us by example how to be a hardworking, good human. I can’t wait until we can see each other again. Until then, we’ve been enjoying our virtual music sessions (special thanks to mom for the tech support! 👏🏼🌟). Happy Father’s Day, Dad and to all father figures out there ❤️
We definitely all need somebody to lean on. I’m thankful for family, community and for music that gives us the words to reflect on how connected we all are. Lift each other up…and allow yourself to be lifted. ❤️ …and thnx to my guitar teacher @rickrussomusic (and first guitar teacher dad) for helping make me sound better. 😊🎸