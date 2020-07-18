Meghan Markle’s Lawyers Blame ‘Intrusive’ Tabloids For Fallout With Her Father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s lawyers are pointing fingers at the intrusive British press for her fallout with her father Thomas Markle.

In court documents, part of the Duchess of Sussex’s case against the Mail on Sunday for publishing part of a private letter she sent her father, Meghan’s lawyers argue that they two “had a very close father/daughter relationship throughout her childhood and remained close until he was targeted three years ago by intrusive UK tabloid media”.

The documents also claim that Meghan provided Thomas “substantial” financial support from 2014 when she was on “Suits” until right before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Thomas was set to walk Meghan down the aisle but reportedly had a heart attack before the wedding. His cooperation with the press, in which he received “significant payments” for, did not help their relationship.

Meghan has also paid for and arranged “all clothing items for each scheduled event, to accommodations, all transports, and a dedicated assistant on the ground to be with him during his time in the U.K.” court docs state.

The Mail on Sunday’s lawyers are asking for proof that Meghan sent Thomas financial support, suggesting that she had not repaid a loan Thomas took out for her schooling.

“[Meghan] always maintained full-time jobs while auditioning, both as a professional calligrapher as well as working in a restaurant. [Her] father gave occasional financial support to [her], just as she provided reciprocal financial support to him once she began earning,” Meghan’s lawyers said.

Sources close to Meghan say that the lawyers for the Mail on Sunday are trying to draw out the process and get more headlines by asking additional personal information that doesn’t appear to be relevant.

“We believe the Mail is no longer using the litigation process for its defence and is fixated on trying to cause more harm through headline generation,” a source told the Guardian.

They added, “They are focused on dragging this process out and are abusing the court process to use irrelevant personal details for ‘exclusives’ prior to trial in order to hide their unlawful actions and distract from the matter at the heart of this case.”

ET Canada has reached out to Meghan’s rep for comment.