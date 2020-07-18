Kacey Musgraves Shows Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly Support After The Release Of His New Song

Ruston Kelly just released his new single “Pressure” and it received the support of his ex-wife Kacey Musgraves.

Around two weeks after the they announced they were getting divorced, Musgraves helped promote “Pressure” on her Twitter.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly File For Divorce

“This song, y’all 😩,” she captioned a retweet of the hit.

this song, y’all 😩 https://t.co/fR7yfhVfLX — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) July 18, 2020

On July 3, Musgraves and Kelly announced that after almost three years of marriage, they were going their own ways.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” they said in a joint statement. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Promises To Help Break ‘Disgusting’ Cycle Caused By Racism: ‘I Will Not Be A Bystander’

They added, “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”