Kanye West Announces New Album, Then Deletes Tweet

Kanye West is a busy man in 2020. From presidential run, to his Gap partnership to dropping a new album.

West’s bid to be the next president is wishy-washy and the news of his new album is all the same.

On Saturday, West announced DONDA, an album named after his late mother set to come out on July 24. Only to later delete the tweet that included the set list.

The album includes the song “Donda” which he released last week, “God’s Country” and “Wash Us in the Blood”.

Kanye West’s next album “DONDA” 🗓July 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/OZMObFQ4QB — SAINT (@saint) July 18, 2020

“New Body” was originally planned to be on Yandhi, but that album never got released.

Yet fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just let. West has a history of announcing upcoming albums that don’t see the light of day including (but not limited to) Good Ass Job, Watch the Throne 2 and Turbografx 16.

Only time will tell.