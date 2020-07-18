Charlize Theron Had To Undergo 3 Surgeries After Being Injured On ‘The Old Guard’

Charlize Theron has been praised for taking on and mastering the stunts in “The Old Guard” and now the star is revealing just how far she went for the Netflix movie.

Speaking with Stellar Magazine, Theron said that doing her own stunts resulted in an injury that required hand surgery that made her hand numb. Since they only had 5 weeks left of filming, Theron didn’t want to complain but didn’t know just how injured she was until production wrapped.

“It was absolutely impossible for me to investigate how bad the injury was. So I fought through,” Theron said.

Adding, “I had do to an entire fight over five days with a thumb that was torn off the bone.”

Aimee Spinks / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

The “Bombshell” actress also pinched a nerve in her elbow, but had to film a scene riding a horse even though she couldn’t feel her hand.

“I basically lost all control of my hand. [I was] shooting all this stuff riding a horse with a hand that had no function in it,” Theron said. “It wasn’t until I was done with the film that I realised I needed three surgeries.”

This isn’t the first time Theron has hurt herself from doing her own stunts. In 2005’s “Aeon Flux”, she herniated a disk in her neck and “could have been paralysed” from the “serious” accident.

“The Old Guard” is on Netflix now.