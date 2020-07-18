Sharon Stone Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators On Set During Her Early Career

Hollywood has adapted over the years, particularly since the #MeToo movement, with one of the newer additions being intimacy coordinators.

The intimacy coordinators help make sure everyone on set is comfortable during nude or sex scenes.

Sharon Stone has recalled the early days of her career to Attitude Magazine, including wishing that position existed when she was starting out.

“They didn’t have [intimacy coordinators] in my day,” the “Basic Instinct” star said. “When I did my first movie, which was ‘Irreconcilable Differences’, I had a topless scene. And they didn’t even clear the set.”

She added, “Everybody’s on set, like a million people on the set. And I take off my top and this actor screams, ‘Would you get out of the f**king way? I can’t even see her tits.’”

“Irreconcilable Differences” also starred Ryan O’Neal, Shelley Long and a young Drew Barrymore.

“I [was] so terrified,” Stone continued. “You know when you can hear your heartbeat in your ears? That’s all I could hear. And I hear him scream, ‘Get out of the way. I can’t see her fucking tits.’ I’m just like, talk about no intimacy coordinator.”