Jeffree Star Apologizes To James Charles For His ‘Actions And Behaviour’

Jeffree Star is apologizing to James Charles.

Star has been accused of being part of a scheme to bring down fellow make-up mogul Charles, mainly with the Tati Westbrook drama.

In a new YouTube video, Star is apologizing for his part.

“I’ve been silent for a very long time, and I know that’s very rare for me,” Star said. “I’ve taken a lot of time to do a lot of self-reflection. Now in the past I have been guilty of speaking out of anger, out of frustration, out of my emotions. I’m so quick to grab my phone and just say whatevers on my mind in that moment without ever really thinking the ramifications of my words, my actions, and for the first time in a very long time, I’m really reflecting on my behaviour and mine alone. And I’ve come to a lot of realizations and it’s been really important to actually understand everything I was a part of, what I did wrong and really start a new chapter in my life.”

“I would personally like to apologize to James Charles for the words that I’ve said and for my actions,” Star said. “If I was really close with someone, I should have had the ability to simply call them and ask and say, ‘Hey these are the things that are being said to me.’ Instead, I didn’t. I let people really gas me up and get me going behind the scenes and I really fell for a lot of things and I got really caught up in the hype. It’s disgusting, it’s awful, and none of it should have happened. So James, I am truly sorry for my actions and my behaviour.”

Star claims that one of the people who influenced him to post a video on Charles in the past was best friend Shane Dawson, who recently said he was leaving the make-up world.

“Now Shane Dawson. He is one of my best friends and someone who helped me remember who I am when I started to crack and lose focus of who I really was,” he continued. “He is genuine, selfless, and he is one of the most kind people that I have ever met in the entire world. I know that Shane would put his family and friends before himself in a flash. Now did Shane and I get caught up in the drama and do some dumb s**t? Of course we did, but that is my best friend – and I am actually truly shocked that people thought that I was going to distance myself from him or that my silence was anything but support.”

Star also defined Dawson’s past actions, which included a video where he appears to pleasure himself to a picture of Willow Smith when she was 11-years-old.

“I know Shane from now. I don’t know Shane from 10 years ago, and he doesn’t know me from 10 years ago,” Star Said. “Now do I agree with Shane’s past actions? Of course I don’t. And does he agree with my past behaviour? Of course he doesn’t. I know the amazing person that he is today and you don’t abandon your friends.”