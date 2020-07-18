Troian Bellisario Recalls The ‘Nightmare’ Of Trying To Dress For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Weddings are typically a joyous occasion, but for Troian Bellisario, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding was also one filled with anxiety.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum was invited alongside husband Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan’s love interest on “Suits”.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Bellisario said that the day was a “nightmare” mostly because she was trying to hide her pregnancy.

“Of course I did, and I had it two-fold,” she said. “One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about… what are they called? Those hat things? That’s it, fascinators.”

She continued, “They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition.”

Since Bellisario never “needed a fascinator in my life” she “was trying to walk this tightrope of ‘don’t go too big, don’t go too small.’ It was a nightmare.”

Luckily her stylist pulled her through.

“My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, ‘Annabelle, this is not a full hat.’ And she said, ‘It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'” she said.

Adding, “And I was like, ‘If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.’ And she said, ‘Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!'”

Yet, despite all her stress, no one knew she was pregnant and she looked picture perfect in a Sophia Webster dress.

Later that year, Bellisario and Adams welcomed their first child together, daughter Aurora.