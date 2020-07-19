Trump Video Featuring Linkin Park Taken Off Twitter Due To Copyright Infringement

A video supporting Donald Trump featuring the music of Linkin Park was pulled from Twitter on Saturday after the band issued a cease and desist order due to copyright infringement.

According to Variety, the president had retweeted a fan-made video featuring Linkin Park’s “In the End” that supported Trump.

Within a few hours, however, that video had been taken down from Twitter, with the band issuing a tweet to explain that “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorized his organization to use any of our music.”

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Prior to his 2017 suicide, Linkin Park frontman let his feelings on Trump be known in no uncertain terms, describing the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star as “a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!”