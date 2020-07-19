New Trailer, Poster Unveiled For Beyoncé’s Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé is offering another sneak peek at her upcoming visual album “Black Is King” ahead of its debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

The new film, directed by Beyoncé herself, is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and will premiere two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

According to a press release for “Black Is King”, the film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

In addition to the new trailer, Disney+ also unveiled a new poster for “Black Is King”.

The release also announces that a distribution deal was reached to make “Black Is King” available on much of the African Continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde and other nations.

In production for a year, the film “captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography.”

The new trailer features models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z and more, while several artists featured on “The Lion King: The Gift” album also make appearances.

The project includes full-length videos for the songs “Already”, “Brown Skin Girl”, “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power”, with the latter heard in the new trailer.

“Black Is King” debuts on Friday, July 31.