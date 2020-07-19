Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Her Adorable Dogs Demonstrate The Importance Of Wearing Face Masks

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are there for you — to emphasize the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronvirus.

Since some people still haven’t gotten the message that the simple act of wearing a mask while out in public can significantly reduce transmission of COVID-19, the “Friends” co-stars are teaming up for a new Instagram post featuring Cox’s adorable dogs.

In a video that Cox shared on Instagram, her dogs are seen playing with masks while captions appear on the screen.

“Just put it on,” one dog tells the other.

“No,” insists that dog, who’s then told, “I’ll make it worth your while.”

“Come on now,” the dog insists until finally the pet acquiesces, with the final caption readiong, “I’ve never been more attracted to you.”

The video ends with a photo of the actresses and the dogs, all wearing masks.

Last month, Aniston shared an Instagram post of her own emphasizing the importance of masks.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote in the caption.

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ,” Aniston continued.

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️,” she concluded.