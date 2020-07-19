August Alsina Unveils Rick Ross Collab ‘Entanglements’, Seemingly Referencing Jada Pinkett Smith Affair

When addressing her affair with August Alsina on “Red Table Talk”, Jada Pinkett Smith famously described the relationship as an “entanglement.”

Not coincidentally, the 27-year-old rapper has just dropped a new track featuring Rick Ross. Its title: “Entanglements”.

During an interview with Vulture, Alsina responded to Pinkett Smith’s use of the word “entanglement.”

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship,” he said. “It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

In “Entanglements”, Alsina shares his definition of what the word means. “The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f**kin’ with me,” he sings.

In the first verse, Ross uses some clever wordplay and a reference to Pinkett Smith’s role in “The Matrix” to make it even more clear who the song’s about.

“Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower / Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid / Mornin’ down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it / Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it,” raps Ross.

Prior to dropping the new track, Alsina teased its release on social media.