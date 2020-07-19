Keke Palmer Addresses Speculation Her Outspokenness At BLM Protests Led To ABC Axing Her Show

In early July, ABC officially cancelled its daytime talk show “Strahan, Sara and Keke” after pulling the show off the air in March to make way for its daily coronavirus report “Pandemic: What You Need to Know.”

The axed show — featuring Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer — is being replaced by a third hour of “Good Morning America”, “GMA 3: What You Need to Know”.

Due to the timing of the cancellation, however, some of Palmer’s fans speculated that her recent outspokenness about the Black Lives Matter movement and her presence at protests led to the cancellation.

On Sunday, Palmer took to social media to set the record straight.

“I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to ‘SSK’ as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular’ see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer.”

She continued: “That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves. I hate talking about business because it can seem a bit weird and gets quite technical lol. But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”