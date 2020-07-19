Nick Cannon Mourns Death Of Friend Amidst Backlash To Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon is sharing his grief over the loss of friend Ryan Bowers, who tragically took his own life on Saturday.

Cannon, who’s been engulfed in controversy ever since some controversial comments he made during a recent podcast were criticized as being anti-Semitic, took to social media to pay tribute to Bowers, an up-and-coming San Diego rapper who was signed to Cannon’s label.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse… 2020 is definitely the most f**ked up year I’ve ever witnessed!” wrote Cannon in a lengthy Instagram post.

“After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it,” Cannon continued, referencing some disturbing Twitter posts he wrote last week, including one telling his followers to “enjoy Earth” and another reading, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Cannon continued his Instagram post by describing Bowers as “the strongest dude I’ve ever met!” before recounting how, last year, he had been in critical condition after being shot by a San Diego police officer in his own home, responding to a 911 call that Bower had cut his own throat.

“I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording,” Cannon continued.

“Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother,” he added.

“The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that,” Cannon wrote.

He concluded on a note of regret. “I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bulls**t I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts,” he wrote. “F**k this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing🙏.”