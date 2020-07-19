Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Thank Author Mark Lemon For His Book Helping Children With Bereavement

Prince Harry has sent a personal thank-you note to an author who gifted him a children’s book that helps kids with bereavement.

Mark Lemon was moved to write The Magical Wood after his father was murdered 28 years ago.

Lemon was 12 at the time, the same age that Prince Harry was when his mother, Princess Diana, died.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent Lemon a letter to thank him for the gift.

“As someone affected by grief and trauma as a child, I felt compelled to send a copy of my children’s bereavement title The Magical Wood to them,” Lemon told the Daily Mail. “I have a huge amount of admiration for the way that both Prince William and Harry have coped with their grief throughout their lives. It felt strange writing to them, I wasn’t expecting a reply due to how busy they are.”

“I remember the knock at the door to be greeted by the postman. The postman asked me to sign for a delivery and when I looked at the letter I saw the royal crest, it gave me immediate goosebumps,” he continued.

The letter reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked me to write and thank you for your letter, kindly enclosing a copy of your book, The Magical Wood, which was written to help children suffering from the bereavement of a parent or loved one. Their Royal Highnesses were grateful to you for thinking to send them a copy of this book and to know that you are donating proceeds from each copy sold to the childrens’ bereavement charity, ‘Winston’s Wish’.”