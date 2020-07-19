John Boyega Tells Fan He’s ‘Moved On’ From ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Given John Boyega’s spate of recent comments, it seems unlikely he’ll be returning to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

Ever since the release of “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”, Boyega has been adamant that he has no intentions of returning to the “Star Wars” frachise, and a recent comment on social media found the 28-year-old actor reiterating that.

It all started when he shared a photo of himself in what appears to be the hair and makeup area of a film set, encased in plastic wrap and wearing a face mask.

“Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️,” he wrote.

One commenter to his post referenced his “Star Wars” character, writing, “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!”

Boyega replied: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.”

Another commenter chimed in by claiming Boyega “really just got those Disney bucks and dipped.”

Boyega shut that comment down as well, responding: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

Meanwhile, Boyega has several non-“Star Wars” projects in the works at the moment, including the upcoming TV series “Small Axe” and the feature films “Naked Singularity”, “Rebel Ridge” and “Borderland”.