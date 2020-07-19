John Boyega Tells Fan He’s ‘Moved On’ From ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Given John Boyega’s spate of recent comments, it seems unlikely he’ll be returning to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

Ever since the release of “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”, Boyega has been adamant that he has no intentions of returning to the “Star Wars” frachise, and a recent comment on social media found the 28-year-old actor reiterating that.

It all started when he shared a photo of himself in what appears to be the hair and makeup area of a film set, encased in plastic wrap and wearing a face mask.

RELATED: John Boyega Believes That Fans Won’t See Finn Again After ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

“Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️,” he wrote.

One commenter to his post referenced his “Star Wars” character, writing, “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!”

Boyega replied: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.”

Another commenter chimed in by claiming Boyega “really just got those Disney bucks and dipped.”

RELATED:John Boyega Said ‘You Ain’t Going To Disney+ Me’ When Asked If He Would Bring His ‘Star Wars’ Character To The Platform

Boyega shut that comment down as well, responding: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

View this post on Instagram

Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

Meanwhile, Boyega has several non-“Star Wars” projects in the works at the moment, including the upcoming TV series “Small Axe” and the feature films “Naked Singularity”, “Rebel Ridge” and “Borderland”.

Click to View Gallery

Best Looks From The ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Press Tour
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP