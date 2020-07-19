Fox News’ Chris Wallace Laughs When Trump Brags About Taking ‘Very Hard’ Cognitive Test

Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace for an interview that will definitely not be making it into a highlight reel of the president’s finest moments.

At one point, Wallace refuted Trump’s insistence that presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden wants to “defund the police.” Said Wallace, “No sir, he does not,” adding that the charter Biden signed “says nothing about defunding the police.”

This visibly annoys the POTUS, who calls for a copy of the document so he can prove his point to Wallace; unfortunately, after leafing through pages Trump is unable to find any evidence to prove he’s telling the truth.

In another portion of the interview, Wallace shows Trump polling figures indicating that voters overwhelmingly believe Joe Biden has a stronger mental capacity to be president.

Wallace pointed to comments Trump made during a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity claiming that he had taken a cognitive test that he “aced” by getting every answer correct, claiming doctors told him, “That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anyone do what you just did.”

Wallace, however, had tracked down that test, and told Trump with a chuckle, “It’s not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, ‘what’s that,’ and it’s an elephant.”

Trump, however, was adamant that the test is far more difficult.

“No, no,” Trump snapped. “You see that’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard.”

Added Trump: “I’ll get you the test. I’d like to give it. I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions. And I answered all 35 questions correctly!”

The funniest part of this clip from Trump’s #FoxNewsSunday interview with Chris Wallace is that he confirms that he was given the test where you have to identify an 🐘 but then claims the test gets really hard after that. He’s like a 5-year-old. pic.twitter.com/EQq5QOQDOI — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Daily Beast columnist Julie Davis shared a copy of the “very hard” test the president of the United States was so proud to have “aced.”

And yes, those last five questions are doozies, including such brain-teasers as counting backwards from 100 by factors of seven and another asking test-takers to identify where they are.

Trump about the cognitive test he took: "… The first few questions are easy, but I'll bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. I'll bet you couldn't, they get very hard, the last five questions." The last five questions: "What day is it?" and "Where are you?" pic.twitter.com/NFQN055nSf — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 19, 2020

Following the interview, Trump was ridiculed on his favourite social media platform:

My mom lived in a nursing home before her death after suffering a couple strokes. She was given this test regularly during neurological appointments. The nurses always praised her performance no matter how she did. You are not given this test for no reason. — Bob Panella (@bp_pack) July 19, 2020

Wow. He was right. The final questions are hard. 🙄😂😂 Someone needs to inform him those tests are to see if someone is deteriorating upstairs.. If it was all mechanical engineering and chemistry questions, most of the world would have cognitive problems. Lol. — Blake (@Blake_R95) July 19, 2020

That part must be on the back. — SK (@sonik0909) July 19, 2020

Your father brags about passing his cognitive tests, but found the last five questions "very hard". Did he have trouble decided which was the elephant and which was the donkey? pic.twitter.com/pzwOEWSYiW — Angela – #BlackLivesMatter 🌊🌊🌊🎃🏳️‍🌈🍷🌊🌊🌊 (@crowarrowinc) July 19, 2020

Note that the last 6 questions on that very test are about one's orientation: What is today's : 1–date

2–month

2–year

3–day 4–place (i.e., where are you?)

5–city (i.e, what city is this?) pic.twitter.com/YAUY9ElD2x — Little Black Dress just tryin' to stay alive in FL (@LittleBlkDres) July 19, 2020

The cognitive test is basically a first grade work sheet. pic.twitter.com/RBY5Rre8XV — marla singer (@singermarla3) July 19, 2020

1. That he talks about this test is embarrassing

2. That he insists he ACED it is absurd

2. That he suggests others may find it hard is embarassing

3. That he found at last 5 questions really difficult is TELLING. There are only 10 questions! — JenniferJHenry (@jenniferjhenry) July 19, 2020