Fox News’ Chris Wallace Laughs When Trump Brags About Taking ‘Very Hard’ Cognitive Test

By Brent Furdyk.

Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace for an interview that will definitely not be making it into a highlight reel of the president’s finest moments.

At one point, Wallace refuted Trump’s insistence that presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden wants to “defund the police.” Said Wallace, “No sir, he does not,” adding that the charter Biden signed “says nothing about defunding the police.”

This visibly annoys the POTUS, who calls for a copy of the document so he can prove his point to Wallace; unfortunately, after leafing through pages Trump is unable to find any evidence to prove he’s telling the truth.

In another portion of the interview, Wallace shows Trump polling figures indicating that voters overwhelmingly believe Joe Biden has a stronger mental capacity to be president.

Wallace pointed to comments Trump made during a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity claiming that he had taken a cognitive test that he “aced” by getting every answer correct, claiming doctors told him, “That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anyone do what you just did.”

Wallace, however, had tracked down that test, and told Trump with a chuckle, “It’s not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, ‘what’s that,’ and it’s an elephant.”

Trump, however, was adamant that the test is far more difficult.

“No, no,” Trump snapped. “You see that’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard.”

Added Trump: “I’ll get you the test. I’d like to give it. I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions. And I answered all 35 questions correctly!”

Meanwhile, Daily Beast columnist Julie Davis shared a copy of the “very hard” test the president of the United States was so proud to have “aced.”

And yes, those last five questions are doozies, including such brain-teasers as counting backwards from 100 by factors of seven and another asking test-takers to identify where they are.

Following the interview, Trump was ridiculed on his favourite social media platform:

 

