Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears During Campaign Rally While Admitting He Asked Kim Kardashian To Get An Abortion, ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

Kanye West attended what appeared to be his first Presidental rally on Sunday.

The mogul recently made his intentions to run for President of the United States and seems to be following through with them.

Dressed in a bulletproof vest and “2020” shaved into his hair, West broke down while talking about abortion.

Kanye currently doing his first presidential “rally” vested up pic.twitter.com/3wxSNGore7 — Brook Bobbins (@crookrobbins) July 19, 2020

West said that when Kim Kardashian became pregnant with their eldest daughter, North West, he told her to get an abortion. “I almost killed my daughter,” West said according to reporters at the event.

“She had the pills in her hand,” West said of Kardashian. But God came to him and said, “If you f**k up my vision, I’m gonna f**k up yours.”

At his campaign event, @kanyewest is begins to sobbing as he tells a story about how he and Kim were going to have an abortion. Something he says his father told his mother to do as well. "I almost killed my daughter." pic.twitter.com/u9arQbxmaZ — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 19, 2020

Other statements from West included saying it was racist to say he will split the Black vote and that he is a genius with a 132 IQ and had to go to the hospital because his brain was too big for his skull.

There was hardly any topic left off the table, including the use of opioids. “In Europe, there’s a higher threshold for pain. I had plastic surgery to try to look young,” West said. Adding, “after getting the plastic surgery, that was a slippery slope to getting addicted to Percocets,” and would often drive “high as a motherfu*ker.”

Kanye on opiods: “In Europe, there’s a higher threshold for pain. I had plastic surgery to try to look young.” He adds “after getting the plastic surgery, that was a slippery slope to getting addicted to Percocets,” and that he would drive in Calabasas “high as a motherfu*ker.” — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 19, 2020

Another part of West’s plan is to make marijuana free which was met by a large round of applause from the crowd and that he will leave his deals with Adidas and Gap if they don’t put him on the board of directors.

After the success of West’s first rally, a source close to the campaign told ABC that they are working at getting signatures in multiple states and the campaign in “maturing and growing.”

As an independent, West must get 10,000 signatures in South Carolina to appear on the ballot. He will have to repeat this in other states as well.

They also added that more rally dates, including New York, will be announced shortly.