Elizabeth Berkley And Mario Lopez Rewatch Scenes From ‘Saved By The Bell’

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez took a walk down memory lane as they rewatched scenes from “Saved By The Bell”.

Nearly 30 years ago, Berkley and Lopez played Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater on the hit show.

As NBC’s Peacock streaming service will be the new home of “Saved By The Bell”, they got Berkley and Lopez together over Zoom to watch.

“Jessie was ahead of her time,” Berkley said of her character.

“This was like a hip-hop Snow White version,” Lopez said while watching episode 20 of season 4. “Damn, I’m looking like Run DMC and we were rapping. We hardly even get to kiss that much.”

“I think we have one more coming up,” Berkley quipped.