Bill Nye Says ‘We’re All One Species’ As He Simplifies Race In Viral Video

Bill Nye is done with skirting around a topic and his new TikTok platform is proof.

From sharing the importance of wearing a mask to racism, Nye is tackling everything.

Nye broke down the reasoning behind different skin colours and how really, we are all the same.

He started off sharing a map that showed the intensity of UV light across the globe.

“It turns out the closer you are to the equator, the more intense the ultraviolet light is,” he said.

“It turns out that everybody on earth is descended from people who lived here, in Africa,” he continued while noting that has people migrated away, the amount of UV light they were receiving lessoned.

“Our skin is where we make vitamin D; if you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D. But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the colour of our skin varies. And that’s it, everybody. That’s why we have different colour skin,” Nye said.

Concluding, “But we’re all one species. But we’re not treating each other fairly. Not everybody is getting an even shake, (while rattling a bottle of vitamin D and folates) so it’s time to change things.”

Nye’s video went viral and many people turned to Twitter to praise him for his simplified take on racism amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I nominate Bill Nye as Earth’s new life coach,” wrote one person. “Who else thinks we should call Bill Nye the science saint?” said another, while someone else said, “Bill Nye out there with truth and no time for bulls**t.”