Jennifer Aniston Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Her Friend In The Hospital With COVID-19 As She Urges People To Wear Face Masks

Hours after Courteney Cox shared a video of her and Jennifer Aniston with face masks on, urging their followers to do the same, Aniston had another post.

The “Friends” alum shared a heartbreaking photo of her friend Kevin back in April on ventilators battling COVID-19.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote. “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

She continued, “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

Aniston added that Kevin is almost fully recovered now. ⠀

Aniston has been an advocate for mask-wearing, sharing multiple posts on the importance of wearing one to help stop the spread of coronavirus.