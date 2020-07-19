Juice WRLD’s Album Is The Biggest Posthumous Debut Since Tupac And Notorious B.I.G

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die has had the biggest Billboard debut of the year.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on Dec. 8, 2019, as a result of an accidental drug overdose at 21.

Legends Never Die features special guest artists, including Halsey, Marshmello and Trippie Redd.

RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album ‘Legends Never Die’ Drops

Not only was the album the biggest debut of 2020, it was also the biggest posthumous debut in nearly 20 years at 497,000 equivalent album units.

Tupac and Notorious B.I.G’s R U Still Down and Life After Death, respectively, were the last time a posthumous record saw those types of numbers in 1997.

It also was the biggest debut week since Taylor Swift’s Lover in August 2019.

RELATED: Friends And Family Attended Funeral For Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, shared a message, thanking the fans. “The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world.”

“This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”