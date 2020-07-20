Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp ‘Explicitly Threatened To Kill Me Many Times’ As Actor’s Libel Trial Continues

It was Amber Heard’s turn to give evidence Monday as Johnny Depp’s libel trial against the Sun continued.

According to Sky News, Heard, who cites 14 incidents of violence during her and Depp’s relationship, was asked about the actor reportedly wanting a pre-nup.

Eleanor Laws QC, who is representing Depp, insisted the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who has been giving evidence up until now, “did want a pre-nup.”

Heard, who said she was never interested in Depp’s money, insisted he’d told her “time and time again” that he would “rip it up” and that they only way out of their relationship “was death.”

Credit: EPA/NEIL HALL/CP Images

Heard said in her statement: “As I talk about in this statement, some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.”

… happen when he was drunk or high on drugs, which was often. Much of the time he had difficultly recalling what he had done once he had slept it off. — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

8. As I talk about in this statement, some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship. — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

With me, at least early in our relationship, he was able to express contrition after acts of violence. He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called “the monster”… — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

Heard went on to talk about her drinking and drug use, telling the court it was “not toxic.”

Depp was also questioned about his drinking and drug use on numerous occasions.

Heard said “absolutely” when asked if she’d taken MDMA and mushrooms just a few times, insisting she did not take cocaine while she was in her relationship with Depp.

Despite previous claims suggesting she drank up to one or two bottles of wine a night, Heard told the court she did not drink to excess.

Ms. Laws, who suggested Heard wasn’t telling the truth, added: “You were throughout the period of your marriage and I would suggest before taking a variety of quite strong medication.”

Heard said Depp’s doctor, Dr. Kipper, put her on medication.

She confirmed she’d been on Provigil, which treats sleep disorders, for most of her adult life.

“However, Johnny’s doctor had me on a long list of medications,” Heard said, insisting it was “to keep me sedated.”

violent and abusive behaviour, especially the violent incidents that took place while he was abusing drugs and alcohol. — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

… profession was somehow embarrassing or shameful. Over time, I stopped taking so many jobs because it was just not worth the fight. He made all kinds of demeaning and derogatory comments about actresses (“two-bit whores”) and about me wanting to work as an actress. — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

Ms. Laws said Heard was lying about her medications and “illicit drug use.”

Depp is suing the Sun over an article that described him as a “wife-beater” — something he strongly denies.

abuse. He demeaned me anytime I tried to wear anything that could be seen as sexy, calling me a “whore”, “slut”, “fame-hungry” and “an attention whore”, but it got worse over time. He started saying things like “well I’m going to have to watch you get raped”… — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 20, 2020

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The case continues.