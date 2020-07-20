Mariska Hargitay And Christopher Meloni Delight ‘Law & Order’ Fans With Reunion Selfie

Benson and Stabler are back together.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, who play Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in “Law & Order”, could be seen cosying up in a recently shared selfie.

Hargitay confirmed “it’s on” in the caption.

Stabler will feature in the “Law & Order: SVU” season premiere to air this fall. Meloni, who left “Law & Order: SVU” in 2011 after playing his character for 12 seasons, will then star in his own spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

He recently spoke about reuniting with his co-star on screen in crossover episodes, telling the New York Post, “Benson and Stabler are inextricably linked, locked and connected.

“I think there is truly and deeply a worthwhile, inherent drama in exploring that relationship and the complexity of how Stabler left — the unresolved emotions both characters feel and how the fans feel.”

Meloni chose to not renew his contract at the end of season 12; Stabler retired following an internal affairs bureau investigation that would have had him submit to a psychological evaluation, personnel file review, and anger management classes.

His absence was addressed in the season 13 premiere. Hargitay and Meloni have remained friends since.

“Law & Order” fans shared their excitement over the recent Benson and Stabler selfie. See some of the reaction below.

Name a better friendship I’ll wait ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lec69lbPFd — 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓊𝓃𝓉𝒾𝑒 💙 (@Sophhiv) July 20, 2020

The only two people who can save 2020 😍 — ⚡️BLM (@iiffiy) July 20, 2020

The power they have! — LICY (small but cranky) (@lucythespencer) July 20, 2020

BENSLER IS BACK IN THE HOUSE BABYYYYYYY 🥳🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/WZPUBb7zuh — . (@1mjordanna) July 20, 2020