‘Deadpool’ Creator Says A Third Movie May Not Happen

You may not want to get your hopes up for a “Deadpool 3”.

In a new interview with Collider, “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld revealed, given the pandemic and other events in the world, there may not be another sequel in the blockbuster series.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is In The Works

“You know what? There may not be another ‘Deadpool’, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies,” he said. “I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

That said, Liefeld did make his wishes for a spinoff starring Josh Brolin as Cable known.

“Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years,” he said. “If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between ‘Deadpool 2’ wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The ‘X-Force’ standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shares A Picture Of Warring ‘Deadpool’ And ‘Wolverine’ Cakes While Taking A Jab At Ryan Reynolds

Last, the creator commented on Donald Glover’s unproduced animated series adaptation of “Deadpool” originally set up at FXX.

“What I don’t really understand is, given the audience, why isn’t there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I don’t understand that, right? … That was a gut punch,” Liefeld said.