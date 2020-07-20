Shaggy Reveals Prince Harry Once Sang ‘It Wasn’t Me’ To Him

It turns out Prince Harry is a fan of Shaggy’s hit track “It Wasn’t Me”.

Shaggy spoke about meeting the royal when he visited his native island of Jamaica back in 2012.

The singer, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, discussed the meeting in a new interview with the Guardian‘s Observer Magazine.

He said, “When Prince Harry came to Jamaica he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

“My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook.

“He turned to me and said, ‘Wow, she’s just so not impressed,’ and then he sang, ‘It Wasn’t Me’. So Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan!”

“It Wasn’t Me”, about a man caught cheating on his girlfriend, was released in 2001 and became the U.K.’s bestselling single that year.

Shaggy also spoke about playing at the Queen’s 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.

He said he’d like to think Her Majesty is a huge fan: “Afterwards I was standing right beside her. It would have been crazy if she was like, ‘Hello, Mr. Boombastic.'”