Canadian Boman Martinez-Reid Talks Huge TikTok Success And Why He Thinks People Loved To Watch His Videos During Quarantine

Vanity Fair sat down with some of the biggest TikTok stars out there for the magazine’s latest issue.

One of those stars was 22-year-old Boman Martinez-Reid, known as Bomanizer on TikTok, who recently graduated from Ryerson University, where he majored in radio and television arts. He’s since moved back to his parents’ house in Toronto.

While still in high school, he created a show with his friends called “Reid It and Weep”.

“It was a reality show that was just about me and me having problems,” he shared. “Nobody watched it. We were just doing it because it was fun. It was silly. It was exciting. Our friends at school watched it, but that was kind of it.”

He continued the show into college but eventually let it go before getting inspired by “Vanderpump Rules”.

“I was like, whatever they’re fighting about is so dumb. That’s when I kind of had this idea: Why don’t I just take some sort of minute and small issue that I have in my day-to-day life and suddenly make it over-the-top?” The idea ultimately led to his huge TikTok success. He now boasts 1.3 million fans and over 21 million likes on the website.

He explained, “I’m one of the trailblazing LGBTQ creators, but I can be on TikTok and nobody’s really going to ask about my sexuality. Nobody’s going to question it. What I’m doing is enough. And I think that’s what people also like—people are enough on this platform,” insisting he really became a TikTok star during the lockdown because people needed a laugh.

“I think that’s what people want. That’s been missing on YouTube. It used to be, you’d go on YouTube and you’d follow all these people that were just kind of like you. But now it’s almost as if everybody on YouTube is a celebrity, and you feel very small,” he told the magazine.

The likes of Sarah Cooper, who shot to social media fame with her Trump lip syncs, Dixie & Charli D’Amelio, Michael Le, Chase Hudson, Josh Richards, Tyga, Tabitha Brown, Evan Berger, Makayla, and Kane Caples also spoke to the publication. See more here.