Hayden Panettiere Speaks Out About Domestic Violence After Her Ex Is Arrested And Charged: ‘I Am Coming Forward With The Truth’

Hayden Panettiere is speaking out after her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence.

E! News confirmed Hickerson was arrested Thursday, with the bail set at $320,000.

“Good Morning America” then reported a source close to the legal process had told them Hickerson had been charged Friday in an eight-count felony complaint alleging domestic violence/assault.

The source added that Panettiere had reported to police multiple instances of “extreme domestic violence” by Hickerson during their year-and-a-half-long relationship.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again,” Panettiere told “GMA” in a statement. “I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

RELATED: Report: Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested For Allegedly Punching Her In The Face

The “Nashville” star’s attorney, Alan Jackson, added that Panettiere was “for years… the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse,” adding, “she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served.”

“Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser,” he said in a statement. “As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Breaks Silence After Boyfriend’s Domestic Battery Arrest

Panettiere, who has been in treatment for alcohol abuse issues, posted on social media:

The news comes after it was reported last week that Panettiere had been granted a restraining order against her ex.

Hickerson was also arrested earlier this year in Wyoming for domestic battery following an alleged incident with the star.

Last May, he was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence and later charged with one felony count of domestic violence, and he pleaded not guilty.