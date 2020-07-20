Lindsay Lohan And The Cast Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Reunite More Than 20 Years Later

It’s been more than 20 years since Lindsay Lohan had her breakout role.

On Monday, Katie Couric hosted an Instagram Live reunion of the cast and crew behind the 1998 comedy remake “The Parent Trap”.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan To Reunite With ‘Parent Trap’ Director And Cast For Katie Couric Special

Joining in on the reminiscence was Lohan and co-stars Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz, along with writer-director Nancy Meyers.

“We discovered a big star,” Meyers said of casting Lohan for the role of the long lost twin sisters in the film.

Amazingly, Lohan said she still remembers how to do the elaborate handshake from the movie.

“I’ve been asked to do it, and yeah, I do remember,” she said. “I think there’s a little bit where I mess it up.” She added, “The most incredible thing about ‘The Parent Trap’ in itself is even still, younger generations and little kids that go to camp, they even know it now.” RELATED: Lindsay Lohan To Be Her Mom Dina’s Maid Of Honour At Her Wedding To Internet Boyfriend Jesse Nadler The actress recalled that the real-life separation of her parents at the time informed her performance in the movie. “My parents were kind of separating at the time this was all going on,” she said. “It made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out. I just felt so lucky and really blessed … Without this movie, I wouldn’t have gotten the acting bug.”

The cast also remembered the late Natasha Richardson, who played Lohan’s mother in the film.

“Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me,” Lohan said.

Quaid added that Richardson was “somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”