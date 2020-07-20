Savannah Guthrie To Undergo Another Eye Surgery To Fix Cataract After Tearing Her Retina

Savannah Guthrie is undergoing cataract surgery after tearing her retina last year.

Guthrie injured her eye after her son Charley, now 3, accidentally jabbed her with a toy train.

The “Today” host left the show a little early Monday to undergo the half-hour op to help repair a blurry spot that has persisted since she had retinal detachment surgery in December.

She’s had to put off the surgery up until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a long time, I’m super excited,” Guthrie shared on Monday’s show. “I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I’ll really be able to see, and I’ve had a hard time seeing.”

“It’s kind of distorted and then it’s got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot,” she said. “Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better.”

Guthrie is set to take a few days off to recover from the surgery.

“Hopefully next time I see you I’ll really see you!” she continued.

Guthrie previously spoke about the expected follow-up surgeries with Ellen DeGeneres last month.

“It’s getting better. The surgery worked,” she said. “A lot of people get complications, and I did, too, so I have to have cataract surgery, but I can’t have it until all this has passed.”

“It’s kind of funny, kind of not,” Guthrie added. “I see, but I see big, blurry spots.”