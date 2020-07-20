Chris Cornell’s Daughter Lily Tackles Mental Health On New IGTV Show

Lily Cornell Silver is doing her part to “destigmatize the conversation around mental health.”

On Monday, the 20-year-old daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell is launching a new IGTV show called “Mind Wide Open”.

Talking to Rolling Stone about the show, Cornell said, “As someone who has suffered trauma and loss, as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects.”

She continued, “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional well-being. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations, and resources through ‘Mind Wide Open’.”

The first episode will feature a conversation with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, author, trauma expert, and founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

Future episodes will feature conversations with musicians, entertainers, and experts on a range of subjects, including mental health and psychology.

Chris Cornell – Patience "His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken…and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy." Posted by Chris Cornell on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Monday, July 20, would have been Chris Cornell’s birthday; his wife Vicky marked the occasion by sharing a cover he recorded of the Guns N’ Roses song “Patience”.