Kanye West Says He Reached Out To Jay-Z To Be His Presidential Running Mate

Kanye West wants Jay-Z to be his vice-president.

Over the weekend, the rapper was on Kris Kaylin’s radio show and revealed that he reached out to the “99 Problems” artist to be his running mate for his 2020 presidential campaign.

West admitted there are some stumbling blocks, including the fact that Wyoming pastor Michelle Tidball is already his running mate, but he said, “She would be open to taking another position if we found another running mate.”

He added that he hasn’t actually spoken to Jay-Z in a long time, but joked, “The fact that we ain’t talked in so long, that’s how you know we real brothers.”

West held a rally this weekend, where he stoked more controversy with claims that abolitionist Harriet Tubman didn’t free enslaved people, but had them go work for other white people instead.

ET Canada has reached out to Jay-Z for comment.