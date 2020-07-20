Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

Nicki Minaj is expecting her first baby.

The star revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a snap of her baby bump with the caption “#Preggers.”

This isn’t the first Minaj pregnancy story to do the rounds online, with fans speculating whether she was expecting a little one with her husband, Kenneth Petty, for months.

The rapper fuelled rumours after confirming she’d been cooking all kinds of delicious treats during quarantine.

She also said she’d been feeling sick and “peeing non stop,” asking fans: “What do you think this means?” back in May.

Minaj even shared a video of her other half, who she married in October, rubbing her stomach in February.

🇹🇹

