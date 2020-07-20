Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are ‘Happy Anywhere’ In New Duet, Available July 24

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back with another duet!

The couple have put their time in quarantine to good use with a new collaboration titled “Happy Anywhere”, which drops Friday, July 24.

Written by Shelton’s frequent co-writers Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins, the loving, feel-good track reflects on the couple’s time together while stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere’,” says Shelton. “We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year.”

“Happy Anywhere” follows the couple’s 2019 ballad “Nobody But You”, which became Shelton’s 27th No. 1 hit on the country radio chart.

Shelton and Stefani will debut the new duet Friday on “Today” as part of the Summer 2020 Citi Music Series.