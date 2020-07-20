WWE’s Seth Rollins Pops Rey Mysterio’s Eyeball Out During ‘Horror Show’ Match

The latest WWE match was a real eye-popping show, literally.

During the match dubbed “Eye for an Eye” in the event appropriately called “The Horror Show”, Seth Rollins faced off against Rey Mysterio, TMZ Sports reported.

At one point, Rollins got a hold of Mysterio and shoved his face, eye first, into the corner of one of the steel steps, causing the wrestler’s eyeball to pop right out of its socket.

But don’t worry, the whole thing was scripted and staged, so nobody was actually hurt.

Still, the duo played it off with gusto, including Rollins, who exited the ring and puked while fake paramedics tended to his opponent.

On Twitter, some fans were impressed that the wrestlers pulled off the show given the absurdity of the situation, though others  complained it was a bit over the top.

 

