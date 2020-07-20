Meghan Trainor Says New Music Is ‘Really Helping’ With Mental Health

Meghan Trainor is leaning on music to help her through quarantine.

While chatting with Brooke Reese via FaceTime on Apple Music, the singer opens up about her new song “Make You Dance”, collaborating with Dillon Francis, and her recently released Treat Myself Deluxe album.

“This song was written from my insane addiction to TikTok,” says the singer of “Make You Dance”. “I was like, ‘I love the songs that trend on there,’ and that’s literally where I get my new music is TikTok, and Shazaming it.”

Trainor admits she wrote the song in the beginning of quarantine and “got all dressed up for no one” while drinking rosé.

“Music is really helping me with mental health right now,” adds the singer. “I know there’s a lot of people sitting at home just trapped in their brain and their thoughts, and that can be a very scary place. I’m working on it with meditation every day and writing, just trying to throw up my creativity and do something.”

On collaborating with Dillon Francis on “Underwater”, the singer reveals it was all thanks to a friend that she was able to get the DJ on the track.

“My friend was working with him at the time, and I was like, ‘This is my in.’ I texted her and was like, ‘Help me get to Dillon Francis.’ He heard the song and he liked it, which I was like, ‘Whew,'” she explains. “Then he produced it, and I was actually so lame, I heard his production and I was like, ‘Cool.’ Then a year later I was like, ‘Hey, I’m really releasing a deluxe, and this song is really good, and I forgot.’ He’s like, ‘Sweet, a year later.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ I’m so it’s been a long time coming with this song.”

She adds: “It’s extra special, and people love it. It definitely sounds so different than anything else I’ve ever done, which is really cool and exciting for me.”